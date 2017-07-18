Fire destroys Charlotte street building

An early morning fire on Tuesday completely destroyed a building on Charlotte Street between Camp and Alexander Streets, belonging to Working People’s Alliance (WPA) activist, Jocelyn Dow.

A tearful Dow told members of the media that the fire started around 5:00hrs and she ran out the house after smelling smoke. The building housed Liana Cane Furniture, for which Dow is the manager; the building also included a salon and Anetha Daniels African Creations.

According to Dow, she was awaken when the fire alarms went off after which she saw smoke emanating from the lower flat. Dow said that she only managed to save two dogs, while her other pets and important documents perished.

Guyana Chronicle understands that this is the second fire in two years for Dow. In January of 2016, fire destroyed her furniture factory at Plaisance, East Coast Demerara.