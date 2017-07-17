Savour the ‘Java’ experience

–fine dining, Middle Eastern style

IT was supposed to be just another exciting adventure for outgoing proprietress, Evie Kanhai-Gurchuran, when she took up the offer to volunteer her services aboard the Christian book boat, Logos.

She was accustomed to volunteerism, since, for many years, she had dedicated her time to helping others, rendering services free of cost to local religious organisations and other charities.

Gurchuran had never expected, however, to become engrossed in a culture that she is now so keen on sharing with her countrymen.

The Logos had docked in the Middle East, and Gurchuran said she was completely captivated by the thriving entertainment life that was sustained by mainly coffee and tea.

She described the location as having lively tea houses that gave an unusual experience, where people were having deep conversations, dancing, and generally having a good time much like that of a club scene. The one difference is that instead of alcohol, they consumed a variety of expertly prepared teas and coffee, given their alcohol- free lifestyles.

“So when I came home, I really missed that, and I wanted to bring it to Guyana,” Evie said.

With her husband, Miguel, the 33-year-old mother of one has brought the Middle Eastern passion for coffee and tea and a good time to Guyana.

They operate the cozy and elegant Java Coffee Bar and Bistro at 80 Duncan Street, Newtown, and manage another outlet housed at the Giftland Mall on the lower East Coast.

Java is inspired by the bold and extravagant Middle Eastern flair surrounding their love for coffee and tea, and healthy eating culture.

Evie said she had fallen in love with her experience, although she nor her husband were prepared for restaurant management or anything remotely connected to that line of business.

Determined to realise her dream, Evie said she took the initiative to attend the Carnegie School of Home Economics where she learnt baking and other cooking techniques to enable her to better operate in the kitchen.

For the first year, she said, she was the establishment’s sole cook and baker. Now, more than 30 persons work with the business, and except for her driver and handyman, everyone is suspected to be below the age of 30.

She is responsible for developing all of Java’s recipes. She was not discouraged by Guyana’s hold on their staples and other local cuisines, so she gradually introduced the Middle Eastern taste to her customers, especially those with a healthier appetite.

BIG ON VEGETABLES

Middle Easterners consume a lot of vegetables and grains such as couscous and quinoa, which are not so big locally. However, while this might be ideal for health-conscious persons and vegetarians, Java also offers tofu balls, sea food, wraps and other healthy treats.

Breakfast is served all day at the restaurant, since customers can’t get enough of the waffles and pancakes.

The beverages are, however, the stars of Java’s operations. Evie says that their milk shakes and smoothies are a hit with especially young persons and the health conscious.

Outside of that, she said that Java’s baristas are trained to international standards, with knowledge in preparing specially crafted espressos, temperature points and other features.

“They don’t just make a cup of coffee; they craft it,” Evie said, adding:

“We want that anytime you come to Java Coffee Bar, you are getting a premium beverage; you’re not just getting a cup of coffee or a cup of tea.”

Java takes pride in customer service, and the employees are trained to understand this nature of the business.

Evie said that customers can have their orders tailored to their needs, based on their likes, dislikes and allergies. This flexibility is not often available.

As a young entrepreneur, the businesswoman believes that young people must go after their dreams; they must not be afraid to try and fail.

She said she was given all sorts of advice, including that which was discouraging, but she was determined to succeed. “I wasn’t going to let what other people say or are accustomed to in Guyana deter my vision from what I could offer at a global scale,” she said.

And, given Guyana’s intent on going global, businesses can no longer make decisions based on the local climate. She said that now is the time for businesses that cater to a global market, given the oil find.

Gurchuran’s advice to young people is: “You’ve got to get up every day and try your best, and everything you can to make it.”