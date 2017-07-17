Police nab prison escapee Cornelius Thomas

Police on Monday afternoon nabbed Cornelius Thomas, one of several prisoners who escaped from the Georgetown Prison two Sundays ago.

Thomas, a Trinidadian national, was reportedly caught at a house at “C” Field Sophia in the city. According to a police release, an intelligence-led operation by ranks of the Joint Services, has resulted in Thomas being recaptured at 15:20 hrs this afternoon

Four other escapees remain at large. They are Cobena Stephens aka “OJ” , Mark Royden Williams aka “Smallie” , Stafrei Alexander and Uree Varswyk.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the wanted men are asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 225-6411, 225-8196, 225-2227, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

The Guyana Police Force in its efforts to recapture the inmates, is appealing to members of the public, relatives and friends to give any relevant information as to the whereabouts of these escapees so that they can be captured and returned to the prison.

Also an appeal is being made to the escapees to surrender to the police or relevant authority, to avoid any serious confrontation that is likely to result in the use of force.