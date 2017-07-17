Parlour refuses body of murderer

THE decomposed body of fugitive Goldburn December called “Goldie”, 42, who fatally wounded his reputed wife, Mintie Karamchand, on June 22 last, was refused entry at a local funeral home due to the state of decomposition.

The couple’s eldest daughter, Drucilla told the Guyana Chronicle that her father’s body was also denied entry at the New Amsterdam Hospital Mortuary.

Drucilla’s younger sister Abisha, 15, believes her father is being penalised twice for a crime he had committed.

“He was a fugitive because of what he did to mommy, and now after his death, they refused to house him at the mortuary. They [the authorities] punishing him two times,” she said.

Drucilla said it was a crab catcher who informed the family early Sunday morning that the remains of a man fitting the description of their father was seen suspended from a tree at the mouth of the Canje River, in Fort Canje.

“When we got there we saw his dried body. The muscles were all dried up. It was just bones and skin. But, we recognised him by his feet. They are peculiar. The soles are extremely thick and the toes are huge. The rope that suspended his body was similar to the white rope he left home with. He also had on the black and red stripe shorts. But after he had killed mummy he fled shirtless, but on looking at his body, I saw him with a seemingly black shirt. It proves that someone was helping him,” she recounted as tears filled her eyes.

The daughter added: “But right now, there is much vexation within me. I am still annoyed with the way he killed mummy. Now he is gone. The police say not to worry as they will bury him. A post-mortem will be conducted today and the burial shortly afterwards.”

The Guyana Chronicle was reliably informed that the now deceased was last seen and heard of on June 27, the day his reputed wife was buried. It is suspected that he may have hung himself shortly thereafter.

On June 22 last, Mintie Karamchand, a mother of five, had rejected sexual advances from her recently-deported reputed husband, resulting in her gruesome death at their modest two-flat wooden and concrete home located at Lot 19, Sheet Anchor Village, East Canje, Berbice.

Mintie was chopped and beaten repeatedly about her body, even as she attempted to escape through a downstairs wooden window.

In her bid to escape, her lower body got stuck in the window and her husband, armed with a chopper was seen inflicting the fatal wounds, despite her screams for help.

Their eldest daughter, Drucilla, was on the upper flat with her 18-day-old baby, when she ran to her mother’s assistance.

At that time, her father was chopping at her mother’s body. She got between them, but her father warned her to move and go away.

As she moved away, witnesses saw her father lift a nearby bench and bashed the right side of the woman’s head, rendering her unconscious, before walking calmly away with a rope in hand.

The witness said after neighbours converged at the scene, attempts were made to arrest him, but he fled towards the Canje river where he was seen plunging overboard.

The police were alerted and efforts were made to locate him, but to no avail; until Sunday morning when he was discovered dead.