One found dead in Moruca boat mishap

A search party on Sunday morning found the body of a young man, who along with his father were feared dead following a boat collision at the mouth of the Moruca River, North West District on Friday.

Reports are that the father and son were tossed out of their boat near the Atlantic Ocean while returning from the Pomeroon River on Friday night.

The boat in which the men were travelling collided with a vessel operated by the Kumaka District Hospital at Moruca.

The body of 18-year old Rovin Piper was found by a search party around 08:00hrs on Sunday.

The search party included members of the Coast Guard and residents of Father’s Beach where Rovin and his father George resided.

The hospital’s vessel was at the time ferrying a sick patient to Charity on the Essequibo Coast when tragedy struck. Two other occupants of the smaller vessel in which the Pipers were travelling were rescued soon after the mishap.