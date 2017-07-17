Guyanese teen perishes in NY accident

THE life of 16-year-old Akeem Grant, formerly of Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, Berbice, was snuffed out early Sunday morning following a vehicular accident in Queens, New York.

According to reports, a Jamaican national, referred to only as “Tuffie,” also died whilst receiving treatment at a New York heath facility, following the four-vehicle accident which also left many people injured.

The Guyana Chronicle was reliably informed that the accident occurred when the driver of the vehicle in which the Guyanese teen was travelling attempted to avoid colliding with an approaching car.

Word is that rather than veering out of harm’s way as intended, the vehicle flipped several times before coming to rest, and that it was only when everyone had disembarked that they realised that the teenager was lying dead on the roadway.

The tragedy reportedly occurred around 06:30hrs in the morning as the teen, along with his cousin, Gladwin Grant Jnr, and three friends, among them two Jamaicans, were returning home from a party in Long Island.

Relatives here say that Akeem was the DJ at the party, and that he, his dad, Bevon, and two younger siblings aged 13 and five, had migrated to the U.S. only last December.