Cows killed, persons injured in separate accidents

THREE persons who were involved in two separate accidents in Georgetown on Sunday are now nursing injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The first accident which occurred late in the afternoon involved a motor lorry which was transporting cows to a nearby abattoir and a paddy-laden truck.

According to reports, the paddy truck, bearing number plate GTT 9183 was heading south along Main Street when it collided with the lorry GNN 9079, which was transporting cows.

The lorry was proceeding west along Lamaha Street. The paddy truck is registered to A. Cayume Hakh and Son of Cane Grove Rice Mill while the motor lorry is registered to I. Hussain of Wellington Park, Corentyne, Berbice.

Eyewitnesses claim that the lorry failed to stop at the intersection and the two heavy-duty vehicles collided, resulting in the trailer of the paddy truck flipping on its side. The windscreen of that vehicle was also shattered.

One eyewitness who spoke under the condition of anonymity, recalled seeing a man at the rear end of the open-back lorry being flung from it and ending up being pinned under the vehicle.

The eyewitness said that the driver also slammed into the windscreen and he is believed to have suffered serious injuries. They were both taken to the GPHC for treatment.

Two cows which were reportedly being delivered to the abattoir a few streets away were also killed on the spot. Pools of blood and a horn was found in a pile of paddy on the road.

Meanwhile, another accident occurred later in the evening at the corners of David and Alexander Streets, Kitty shortly after 20:00hrs.

According to an eyewitness, a silver-grey 212 motorcar bearing number plate PSS 5332 was heading north along Alexander Street when a dark green route 44 (Georgetown-Mahaica) minibus, with number plate BTT 6080 slammed into it.

The minibus was reportedly travelling east to west along David Street and failed to stop at the intersection.

The car was hit from the rear end and reportedly spun after another impact to its side. One woman, who was seated in the backseat, was reportedly injured and was taken to the GPHC for treatment.

One bystander alleged that the driver of the minibus was seemingly intoxicated and onlookers noticed alcoholic beverages in the bus. They claimed that the man had just returned from the creek with a few people. Children were among the occupants of the bus.

“He went under the influence of alcohol plus di bus got a set ah alcohol in it and children been in di bus,” an eyewitness claimed.

While the identities of the individuals were not released, one source revealed that the driver of the motorcar is a police officer. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital by some friends, while the driver of the minibus was taken to the Kitty Police Station.

Investigations into both accidents are ongoing.