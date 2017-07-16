TT humiliate Guyana in Regional Under-17 tourney

TRINIDAD AND Tobago extended their unbeaten run at the Cricket West Indies Regional Under- 17 tournament with a crushing eight wicket win over Guyana at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair Saturday.

The Trinidad and Tobago spinners continued their dominant form in the tournament with Sameer and Nicholas Ali ripping through the Guyana batting lineup.

They combined for eight wickets as Guyana were dismissed for 38 from 22.3 overs. Trinidad and Tobago finished on 39 runs for two wickets off 17 overs to claim victory.

Leg-spinner Sameer bamboozled the Guyana batsmen to finish with figures of six wickets for nine runs from 6.3 overs.

Leftarm spinner Nicholas, who has been one of the most economical bowlers at the tournament, had a another miserly spell that yielded two wickets for five runs from six overs. The national Under-17 team picked up invaluable bonus fast bowling points from Jayden Seales and Ronaldo Forrester. Despite the spinners taking the bulk of wickets, the quicks played an integral role in the victory. The new ball pair removed Guyana opening batsmen Alex Algoo (five) and Sachin Singh (duck) to set the stage for the spin attack.

Sameer and Nicholas proved to be handful as they bowled with variation and guile. They complimented each other perfectly as the Guyanese batsmen found it difficult to score which was also aided by stellar fielding.

Trinidad and Tobago skipper Mbeki Joseph led the way with 23 runs off 29 balls which included three boundaries. The left-handed batsman was caught by Algoo off Junior Sinclair’s bowling, leaving Avinash Mahabirsingh (four not out) and Michael Ambard (12 not out) to see the hosts to their third victory of the tournament.(Extracted from Trinidad and Tobago’s Newsday).