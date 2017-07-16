Thompson wins 100m, sets Rabat Diamond League Record

RABAT, Morocco, (CMC) – Olympic champion Elaine Thompson’s smooth build-up to next month’s London World Championships continued when she streaked to a new meet record in capturing the women’s 100 metres at the Rabat Diamond League here Sunday.

The 24-year-old clocked 10.87 seconds to post her 17th consecutive 100m win and finish ahead of Cote d’Ivoire’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou in 10.90, with Trinidadian Michelle-Lee Ahye clinching third place in 11.02.

Thompson, the heavy favourite ahead of next month’s showpiece, said she was exactly where she wanted to be in her preparation.

“I’m pleased with my race. I came here last year and the organisers made a lot of effort for me,” the Jamaican said.

“My races are going fine, I’m in the shape that I want to be in and I’m looking forward to the London World Championships.”

Running out of lane five, Thompson was kept honest over the first 40 metres by countryman Christiania Williams in lane one and Nigerian Blessing Okagbare and Ta Lou, as they all challenged strongly.

Ta Lou in lane six seemed to be getting the better of the last 40 metres but Thompson battled back superbly to pull away at the end.

Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo also tasted success when she raced to victory in the women’s 400 metres to clinch her 10th straight win.

Miller-Uibo, the reigning Olympic champion, clocked 49.80 to force Americans Natasha Hastings into second with 50.86 seconds and Quanera Hayes into third with 51.08.

“This was actually a training race for me,” Miller-Uibo said. “This time is good but it is not very important for me now. What counts are the World Championships.”

Jamaicans Novlene Williams-Mills (51.18) and Shericka Jackson (51.20) finished fourth and fifth respectively.

In the men’s 200m, former Anguilla star Zharnel Hughes finished third in a season-best 20.22 as Canadian Andre de Grasse took the win in a meet record 20.03.

Jamaicans Rasheed Dwyer (20.43) and Warren Weir (2.48) were sixth and seventh respectively.