THE Recording Academy (known most famously for hosting the GRAMMY Awards) honoured its 2017 Special Merit Awards recipients with an award ceremony and live tribute concert on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

I have never dressed so quickly for any event in my life. My friend Angela from Atlanta sent me a message asking if I wanted to attend the GRAMMY Salute to Music Legends at the Beacon Theatre in NYC.

When I called her, she said she had two tickets available and asked if I could get to the city in less than two hours.

Imagine I am in Long Island and needed to get ready and get to the city during rush hour in less than two hours!

Was this even possible? I always look at the glass half full, so I told myself YES.

I literally took the first outfit off the hanger and the first pair of shoes that my hand reached. I put on some basic makeup, drew on my brows and hit the road. I am fortunate I have friends in my life who would drop everything and drive me to the city and I am so appreciative. My friend Robert took every short cut and I think he even created some to ensure I made it there. We both believed it was possible and we made it.

This mind of ours is so powerful and we should use it more often to will ourselves when things seem impossible.

I was seated in the ninth centre row which gives a great view of the stage and the teleprompter. Even the jokes that seem impromptu are in the script, but they are so good, they make it seem so real.

The performances from some iconic music greats will be in the treasured part of my memory bank.

This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award honourees were Shirley Caesar, Ahmad Jamal, Charley Pride, Jimmie Rodgers, Nina Simone, Sly Stone and the Velvet Underground. Led by GRAMMY-winning entertainer Paul Shaffer as musical director, the tribute concert featured rare performances by honourees and never-before-seen renditions by those they’ve inspired.

Some of the performers were Lifetime Achievement Award honouree John Cale of the Velvet Underground, Lifetime Achievement Award honouree Caesar, past GRAMMY nominee Andra Day, 12-time GRAMMY winner Kirk Franklin, six-time GRAMMY winner Randy Newman, past GRAMMY nominee Catherine Russell, Lifetime Achievement Award honouree Pride, past GRAMMY nominee Valerie Simpson, five-time GRAMMY winner Dionne Warwick, past GRAMMY nominee Charlie Wilson, and two-time GRAMMY winner Dwight Yoakam.

During the break I had a chance to sit with legendary first lady of Gospel Shirley Caesar and we got a chance to chat for a short while about how great God is.

I also got the opportunity to chat with Neil Portnow President/CEO, of the Recording Academy. He seems so humble because we spoke for a few minutes about the level of details that go into productions of this magnitude.

They had one mishap with the mic when Catherine Russell was performing, but she was received well. We also chatted during the break and she somehow thought we had met before, so I guess it was my double.

Next year marks the 60th anniversary of the GRAMMY Awards, and to celebrate, they are returning to New York City!

I can’t wait for January 28, 2018, God’s willing.

I had two tickets for this event, but because it was last-minute it was not possible for someone to join me.

More than likely, I will have another for the GRAMMY in January and I have to select someone.