Soesdyke man struck down by drunk driver

Police are investigating a fatal accident which claimed the life of a 47-year old man at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara (EBD) early Sunday morning.

According to the police 47-year old Chandrapaul Persaud , 47 of Lot 53 Soesdyke , EBD was struck down by the driver of motorcar PVV 1923 around 03:00hrs on Sunday .

The police said that the driver of the car was proceeding north along the western carriageway of the roadway when he struck down Persaud who was proceeding in the opposite direction. The injured man was rushed to the East Bank Demerara Regional Hospital at Diamond where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver of the car was tested and found to be above the legal blood alcohol limit. He is in police custody as the accident is being investigated.