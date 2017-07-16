Moruca boat mishap

-search party discovers body of son; father remains missing

A search party at Moruca in the North West District on Sunday morning fished out the body of a young man who along with his father were feared dead following a boat collision.

Reports are that the father and son were tossed out of their boat at the mouth of the Moruca River near the Atlantic Ocean while returning from the Pomeroon River on Friday night. The boat in which the Piper’s were travelling collided with a vessel operated by the Kumaka District Hospital at Moruca.

Reports are that the body of 18-year old Rovin Piper was found by a search party around 8:00hrs on Sunday. The search party included members of the Coast Guard and residents of Father’s Beach where Piper and his father George resided.

The hospital’s vessel was at the time ferrying a sick patient to Charity on the Essequibo Coast when tragedy struck. Two other occupants of the smaller vessel in which the Pipers were travelling were rescued soon after the mishap.