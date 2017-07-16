‘Love the skin you’re in’

Jamaican Model Walleisha Burte

A FEW years ago, you may not have expected the usually shy Walleisha Burte to be pictured in bold or provocative outfits, but if eight years of modeling have taught her anything, it is to love yourself.

Now, the 27 year old Jamaican beauty is a shining example of being comfortable in your own skin, and moreover, embracing one’s natural beauty. Speaking with the Pepperpot Magazine, Walleisha, who has graced several international stages and who is no stranger to professional shoots, said that her boldness has been built by realising that beauty comes in all shapes, sizes and shades. Now, she can be seen stepping a bit outside her comfort zone including, photoshoots in the ever provocative ‘implied nudity’ category.



“I’m usually very shy, not normally that bold… lots of people tell me I have gotten bold. Modeling has given me a lot of confidence that I didn’t have. I am more comfortable with myself and that propelled me to do those types of things, I am more accepting of who I am,” she said.

A graduate with her Degree in Media and Communication Studies from the Northern Caribbean University in Jamaica, Walleisha admits, however that the standards of beauty set out by society are often times difficult to ignore, which is why many women feel obligated to try to fit into those categories. “We are living in a society right now where it’s very confusing and everywhere, everyone is getting into this cosmetic world.

But people need to just be happy and be confident with they you are,” she said. “It takes time for some persons but just give yourself time to grow wand be accepting. Personally, I have struggles with my body, but I have learned to accept who I am and how I look and how God created me. You are beautifully created in his likeness and his image. Do not get caught up in the superficial aspects of the world.”

And even in light of the ‘bleaching culture’ known to inhabit parts of Jamaica, Walleisha said that despite her own insecurities, her complexion has never been one of them. “I have always found it so sad that persons would go to the extent of bleaching their skin. I never had a problem with my complexion so I would never bleach, it’s really sad. But it all comes down to accepting yourself,” she said. She admitted, though, that she recalls just one incident where she was encouraged to bleach her skin by an acquaintance who was doing the same, but stated that she declined.

Apart from those ups and downs, Walleisha enjoys life and her career as a model, though she is also employed a s a sales executive for an overseas based company. “You can make it as a model over here if you are determined and if you really want to make something out of it, so if you really push for it then you can gain some level of success. The market is somewhat lucrative for persons who wish to make it,” she said.