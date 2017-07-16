Dave and Celena’s cop sixth edition of Guinness Street football title

DAVE and Celena’s All-stars are the new champions of the Colors/Guinness greatest of the streets football tournament following a 4-1 thumping of Hustlers in the National Finals on Sunday evening.

The Linden champions ran rampant in Georgetown to beat Hustlers; something that didn’t seem likely during the early stages of the competition.

The eventual winners got off to a shaky start as Hustlers started attacking them from the initial whistle in an attempt to score early.

However, their plan backfired when Rawle Gittens capitalized on their high press to complete a one-two play that gave Dave and Celena’s their first goal in the 6th minute.

6 minutes later, they doubled the lead through Kenard Simon and the game looked all but set as the whistle sounded for the half.

On the return, Gittens would net his second and Keon Sears his first to take the tally up to four; but not before their team conceded one goal which came through Hustlers’ Anthony Sancho.

Earlier, in the third place play off, Hubert Pedro was the determining factor as Showstopppers downed Jermaine and Family Silver Bullets 1-0

In the earlier semi-finals, the Silver Bullets went down 4-3 to the eventual champions in a replay of the Linden Leg finals, with Gittens scoring a hat trick ( 20th , 31st, 34th min.) while Simon added the fourth in the 29th.

Jermaine & Family Bullets had Damion Williams (8th) and Jamine Samuels (30th, 36th) on target.

Meanwhile, Donald McKenzie helped Hustlers overcome Showstoppers.

With the win, Dave and Celena’s took home $550,000 and the coveted trophy, while runners-up, Hustlers, carted off $300,000 and trophy.

In the third place playoff, showstoppers took $200,000 and Silver Bullets $100,000