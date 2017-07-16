Caribbean delegations hyped for showcase at CARIFESTA XIII

– Barbadian organisers promise cultural explosion

By Ravena Gildharie

JUST weeks away before the curtains are lifted for staging of the Caribbean Festival of Arts (CARIFESTA XIII) in Barbados, the organisers are set to make the event as diverse as ever, packed with features to create a lasting legacy in the region. Barbadian officials promised that CARIFESTA XIII would be an explosion of rich cultural creativity with a packed schedule of Caribbean theatre, dance, film, arts and eats.

As the event approaches, participating delegations including Guyana, Jamaica, Bermuda and Haiti are busily preparing their cultural showcase. In Guyana, the 60-member delegation is preparing to fully represent the Land of Many Waters as a ‘Green State’ at CARIFESTA XIII in Barbados. Headed by Director of Culture Tamika Boatswain, Guyana’s contingent includes representatives of the arts in forms of visual, literary, culinary and cultural; fashion, craft, film/animation, performing arts music, dance and drama.

Additionally, Junior Calypso Monarch T’shanna Cort has signed a contract to compete for Guyana in the Caribbean Youth Calypso Monarch against other regional contenders.

Meanwhile, Jamaica is getting ready its largest troupe ever to participate in CARIFESTA XIII and will feature more than 150 creative entrepreneurs, performing groups and vendors showcasing the country’s diverse, intangible heritage.

“This will be the first time in recent years that Jamaica will participate with a delegation this size. We are pleased that this is a direct result of the expression of interest that was publicly advertised by us to the sector,” Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports Olivia Grange said recently.

In Barbados, organisers are working to ensure all venues, systems and programmes are set and ready to accommodate the more than 3,000 participants expected at CARIFESTA XIII. Belize is so far the lone Central Latin American country that is slated to participate in the event.

According to Barbadian media reports, the Grand Market and Buyer’s Mall is among the most notable events to be staged during the August 17 to 27 period. The event has been a regular feature at CARIFESTA over the years and allows thousands of buyers the opportunity to view exhibits of cultural goods and services in a market place environment. It gives exhibitors the exposure to showcase their creativity, secure networks and buyers for their products and generally grant them the experience to improve and expand their capacity.

Barbados’s Culture Minister Stephen Lashley, while updating his country’s local media on CARIFESTA XIII preparations last week, said that through its Grand Market and Buyer’s Mall, this year’s CARIFESTA XIII will employ a rebranded element. He noted that Barbados had been at the forefront of the development of the cultural industries and CARIFESTA XIII will focus on the promotion of those industries.

This year, the organisers have attracted participants from outside of the Caribbean allowing buyers from around the world to see what products the region has on offer for world markets. To date, 15 buyers from as far as Europe have confirmed their attendance for the Grand Market and Buyer’s Mall.

Planned showcase

Barbadian officials have indicated that the spotlight will be on the Kensington Oval on August 18 for the opening ceremony, where Barbados and 22 other nations will give a preview of their showcase during the festival.

Festival Artistic Director, John Hunte, recently told Barbadian media that the opening ceremony would take the form of an ‘Olympic-style atmosphere’ with the entrance of the flags of the delegates before the formal presentations. CARICOM Secretary- General, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque and Barbados’ Prime Minister Freundel Stuart are expected to deliver remarks at the ceremony.

Hunte had related that the presentation by the Barbadian delegation would be featured under the theme ‘Return to the Village’ and would include all major dance groups of the island.

A plethora of main and community performances are scheduled from August 19 to 26 and will feature creative showings from various cultures. For those in the literary arts niche, August 19-23 is set aside for the Symposium which includes panel discussions, presentations, readings and book launches at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, the organisers indicated.

The penultimate day of the festival will feature a super-concert under the theme ‘Caribbean Comedy Show’ at the Sir Garfield Sobers Gymnasium.

Organisers reported too that support from the region has been strong, especially from Haiti and the French-speaking islands. The featured acts out of Haiti would include Boukman Eksperyans, former President of Haiti, Michel ‘Martelly and out of Guadeloupe, Cou Cou Stick. A team from Haiti visited Barbados last week to formulate plans for their participation ahead of the festival.

Bermuda just days ago announced its contingent of artists, authors, entertainers and craftsmen who have been selected to represent the country in Barbados.

“Carifesta, the largest gathering of Caribbean arts and culture, is an opportunity for local artists and performers to showcase their talents as well as their goods and services to the world,” Bermudian media quoted the Island’s Culture Department’s Director Heather Whalen as saying.

She added, “The theme of Carifesta XIII is ‘Asserting Our Culture, Celebrating Ourselves’, and the programme of performing and visual arts represents a melting pot of cultural expression from many countries of the Caribbean region. This theme speaks to the connectivity of the Caribbean region brought about by our common history and heritage.”

Bermuda’s delegations include popular rapper Adum Reb, who is a local radio sensation, author Alan C. Smith, who is described as one of the forerunners of Bermuda’s contemporary Spoken Word Movement and craftswoman Veronica Chameau, who is noted for reviving the dying art of doll-making in her home country.