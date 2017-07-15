Three dead in ‘highway’ crash

THREE persons perished on Friday night following a horrific smash-up involving a car and a parked low-bed truck along the Soesdyke/ Linden Highway.

Confirmed dead are: Melroy Ross aka “Floulee”, 30 , an employee of the BOSAI mining company who lived at Lot 64, Block 22 Wismar and Keaton Bollers 20 also of Linden. Rose died while receiving treatment at the Linden Hospital Complex. Two other persons died at the scene.

Those injured are Roshana Rodrigues, 22, ex-policeman Rayon Wilson 35, and Junior Hudson, 29.

Reports are that around 20:00hrs, the occupants of a motor car bearing registration PHH 9398 were heading to Linden and in the vicinity of Kairuni on the Soesdyke/ Linden Highway the car collided with a parked low-bed truck bearing registration GPP2993. The injured occupants of the car were rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex for treatment. Over the years, there have been a number of accidents on the Soesdyke/ Linden Highway which were attributed to poorly lit trucks. Many persons died as result of such accidents.

In a statement, the police said that they are investigating the fatal accident. The investigation so far revealed from the driver of the lorry that he was proceeding south along the eastern side of the road when his vehicle developed a mechanical problem, causing him to stop and whilst in the process of effecting repairs under the front of the lorry, he heard an impact at the rear and upon investigating, discovered that the car which collided with

his vehicle, had five male occupants and all of whom appeared seriously injured. With the assistance of passers-by — all except one who was motionless — were rushed to the Linden Hospital where two were pronounced dead on arrival. A further update will be given later, police said.