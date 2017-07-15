Republic Bank injects $1M into steelpan competition

THE Education Ministry’s efforts to keep steelpan music alive in Guyana have received a timely boost from Republic Bank which has injected $1.066M towards the worthy cause.

In a statement, the Education Ministry disclosed that Republic Bank Guyana Information Technology Manager, Yonette Greaves, handed over a cheque valued at $1.066M to Minister Nicolette Henry on Friday.

The handing over ceremony took place in the boardroom of the Ministry of Education, Department of Culture Youth and Sport.

The monies represent sponsorship for the Ministry’s ‘Republic Bank Right Start Pan-minors music literacy programme conducted by the National School of Music from July 10- 28.

Another series of training is scheduled for Region Seven, Bartica from September 4-15.

Greaves, in making the donation, said “it is our corporate social responsibility to contribute to positive programmes and this donation is part of our Power to Make a Difference Programme at the bank”.

The programme started in 2010 as an initiative to develop the steel pan art form in Guyana in a period when it had become dormant.

“Now we are continuing because we have seen the successes and improvements particularly in the ‘Republic Bank Mashramani Panorama Competition’ and the fruits have rippled to the benefit of other national events,” Greaves posited.

National School of Music Director, Andrew Tyndall, said more than 900 students have graduated from the programme.

Minister Henry in expressing her government’s gratitude, hailed the donation as a much-needed and welcome support.

“It is great that our children get opportunities because corporate citizens like Republic Bank offer tangible support such as finances which would help our children to move forward positively.”

Minister Henry also expressed the hope that the partnership will be continuous.

Republic Bank Events Coordinator, Rae Jagoo, was also present at the simple handing- ver ceremony.