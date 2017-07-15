President to spend birthday in quiet reflection

SIGNALLING that he intends to celebrate his 72nd birthday quietly and reflecting on Guyana, President David Granger noted the importance of his colleagues within government.

The President described his Cabinet colleagues as his “second family” during a luncheon held at State House on Friday. “You are family; you came with me through the Campaign and we have battled to fulfil a dream of making Guyana a better place… We believe in a better Guyana; we believe that we are the people to deliver to the next generation that better Guyana,” a statement from the Ministry of the Presidency said.

Today also marks the 6th anniversary of the formation of A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) of which President Granger is the Chairman. During the luncheon, the Head-of-State pledged his commitment to the members of the APNU as well as to the APNU+AFC [Alliance for Change] Coalition Administration and expressed the hope that they will continue to grow from strength to strength well beyond 2020.

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo said that the President has proven to be a great leader, especially in times of crisis and challenges. “We are fortunate that we have as a Commander-in-Chief, someone of the calibre of David Granger… Strong leadership is important in times of crisis that may pop up from time to time,” he said.

Meanwhile, over at the Ministry of the Presidency, the staff held a blood drive with the intention of raising a total of 72 litres of blood as a way of honouring the President on the occasion of his birthday. The President thanked them for donating blood in his honour; noting that lives will be saved in the process.

Earlier Friday, members of the Guyana Police Force Band, led by Assistant Commissioner Maxine Graham, serenaded the Head of State and presented him with birthday cake and a wooden sculpture in another early birthday surprise tribute. Expressing his appreciation to the band members, the Head of State said that he was pleasantly surprised by the warm gesture.