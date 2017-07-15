Pensioner dies from rape

Homicide detectives are hunting for a male suspect who allegedly beat and raped a 75- year- old female pensioner at her Crabwood Creek home around 02:00hrs Friday morning.

Police in a release said the elderly woman succumbed while receiving medical attention at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

Investigation revealed that shortly after the act was committed, the known suspect fled the scene and the victim rushed over to her daughter who lives nearby and related what transpired.

She was taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital but was subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where she died.