Nominees in for top judicial posts

…President says Cabinet to deliberate before consultations with Jagdeo

NOMINEES for the posts of substantive Chancellor of the Judiciary and Chief Justice have been identified President David Granger has disclosed, several months after several persons were interviewed following public advertisements in the media.

During an interview with the Guyana Chronicle at State House on Thursday, President Granger said: “The panel has made recommendations and we have approached the person who has been nominated by the panel and once there is a full agreement, I will then have to turn to the Constitution and consult with the Leader of the Opposition,” the President told Guyana Chronicle.

The selection panel comprised of former Justice of Appeal, Claudette Singh, Justice James Patterson, and Professor Harold Lutchman.

Currently, Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards serves as acting Chancellor of the Judiciary while Justice Roxanne George- Wiltshire is the acting Chief Justice. Cummings-Edwards also served as acting Chief Justice following the retirement of Justice Ian Chang and was appointed acting Chancellor in March after Justice Carl Singh demitted office on February 23, 2017. She was then replaced by Justice George-Wiltshire as acting Chief Justice.

“I am confident that he (Opposition Leader) will recognise that this impasse has to be brought to an end and the acting Chancellor and Chief Justice are aware that their positions are temporary and I would like to see Guyana have a permanent appointee as Chancellor and a permanent appointee as Chief Justice,” said President Granger.

It is unclear whether the duo has applied for the substantive posts. In March, the Head-of-State following consultations with Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, appointed the two female justices. Meanwhile, Article 127 of the Constitution of Guyana sets out that “The Chancellor and the Chief Justice shall each be appointed by the President, acting after obtaining the agreement of the Leader of the Opposition.” This consultation ensures that the appointments are done in an open and transparent manner and with agreement from the Opposition. Back in January, the government advertised for suitably qualified persons to fill the vacancies of Chancellor of the Judiciary and Chief Justice. The advertisement appearing in the January 13 edition of the Guyana Chronicle, was published days before substantive Chief Justice, Carl Singh, who was at the time also acting Chancellor of the Judiciary proceeded on pre-retirement leave.

Government had maintained that there is a vacancy for Chancellor as Singh was serving in an acting capacity. The minimum qualifications for the posts, pursuant to Article 129 of the Constitution are that applicants must be a judge or served as a judge of a court having

unlimited jurisdiction in civil and criminal matters in some part of the Commonwealth or a court having jurisdiction in appeals from any such court; or he or she is qualified for admission as an attorney-at-law in Guyana and has been so qualified for such period as may be prescribed by Parliament.

January 27, 2017 was the closing date for the submission of all applications.