GDF, Brazil Armed Forces participate in “Operation Curare”

TROOPS of the Guyana Defence Force and the Brazilian Armed Forces recently participated in a parade which complimented “Operation Curare”.

According to the GDF, the operation is aimed at blocking criminal elements from fleeing into neighbouring countries. The parade, which was held recently on the Takutu Bridge is a symbol of the spirit of co-operation and mutual respect which characterises the friendship between Guyana and Brazil.

The commencement of the operation, which dates back to 2011, has resulted in a reduction of the crime rate in Brazil and the intention is to encourage other neighbouring territories to conduct operations of this nature.

Commandant of the Guyana People’s Militia, Colonel Gary Beaton and Brazilian General, Gustavo Henrique Dutra De Menezes, were the two officials present at the parade.