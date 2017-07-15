Elderly woman was reportedly raped by son’s friend

— police hunt suspect in Crabwood Creek incident

THE daughter of the elderly Crabwood Creek woman who succumbed from injuries of rape on Friday said her mother did not deserve to die that way, lamenting that the act was reportedly committed by one of her brother’s friends.

“She didn’t deserve that; she has been a widow for the past 27 years. She was hardworking and did everything for herself, including cooking and cleaning. She didn’t deserve that,” the daughter said as she struggled to control her tears.

The suspect, said to be in his 30s, had reportedly visited her brother earlier in the day.

“He come from river around 10.00 hrs and he come by me and bring a drink and

chicken, and he say he coming back when he come back he show me he buy a new slipper and he left me around four [16:00 hrs] and then say he coming back

just now,” the daughter of the 75-year-old woman related.

The son of the deceased woman told the Guyana Chronicle that the very slippers his friend wore when he visited him earlier in the day were found at his mother’s home.

The matter was reported to police at the Springlands Police Station, but by the time they arrived, the suspect had already fled the scene.

“Yesterday [Friday] morning he went by the workplace sleeping in a hammock

drunk, drunk and smoke up. I tell the police he there but them just wine, wine and mek the man gone,” the saddened son said.

According to reports, around 02:00 hrs on Friday, the elderly woman was attacked by the rapist and following the ordeal she managed to run from her home to her daughter’s residence a street away.

She collapsed on her way, but managed to crawl into the yard, calling out for help.

“She calling… come help me and my daughter-in-law who live downstairs call out to me, I hurry downstairs and help her up the stairs,” the daughter said, noting that her mother was bleeding from her eyes, ears and mouth and a sheet was tied tightly from her back to her neck.

“I put her to sit and say let me see what happen to you, she tell me loose, loose the sheet, a man beat her up, to my surprise the person tear her mouth, one of her eye was closed and bleeding and she was crying out for stomach pain. I try to give her a tablet, but she say no and the pain got intense and she start rolling on the floor so my husband say this is emergency, we have to take her hospital; so I went to call out the neighbours to get a vehicle to take her. Around three AM we reach Skeldon Hospital her ears were bleeding and she eye start close,” the daughter told this publication.

From all indications, after committing the act, the suspect tried to strangle the elderly woman, but she somehow managed to fight him off and escape.

The 75-year-old woman was subsequently taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital where she died while receiving medical attention.

She leaves to mourn five children and 17 grandchildren.