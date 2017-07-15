Being in the vicinity of Sunday’s prison revolt

LAST Sunday afternoon, while driving along Carifesta Avenue going towards Camp Street, I observed thick smoke billowing into the air. Curiosity caused me to drive into the centre of Georgetown to inquire which building was ablaze and it was the Camp Street Prison. The density of the smoke made me concerned that lives may have been lost, so I proceeded to the barriers set up around the prison’s vicinity to have a first-hand account of what was taking place.

While I’m in no position to account for the intimate details as to how the Joint Services performed, it is my opinion, based on peripheral observation, that they distinguished themselves in a moment of deep crisis. Very rarely has this nation witnessed such efficiency in crisis management, moreso when it has to do with persons considered threats to society.

The ability to save the lives of all the inmates, who numbered in excess of 1000, which was more than twice the available accommodation, in a dense part of the city was no ordinary feat. Further, that persons, houses, and businesses within the vicinity of that raging inferno and revolt did not suffer loss of property, lives and limbs cannot be ignored.

The Joint Services, individually or collectively, has/have attracted our condemnations for various reasons, but in this instance where they distinguished themselves under difficult circumstances — material, physical, human and logistical — is worthy of noting. Let me take the opportunity to commend the outstanding performance of our men and women in uniform — a job well done!

Containing that fire and the prisoners, notwithstanding the six or eight who escaped, required quick wit, bravery and sound judgement calls. Under the circumstances and with limited resources, your performance was excellent. The death of Prison Warden Odinga Wickham and injuries to others should not have happened and condolences are extended to his family and the Prison Service, and a speedy recovery to all the injured.

Milling around the overwhelming onlookers, in the various streets within the prison’s vicinity, offered a window into their thinking and concerns. There was fear about the Joint Services’ ability to contain and restrain the prisoners and fire. Persons were deeply concerned what this uprising could mean for their safety, the prisoners, prison guards and firemen. Many were concerned about the likelihood of a repeat of the 2002 to 2006 reign of criminal terror. The general opinion was that the raging fire was likely to see casualties, charred and burnt bodies; an opinion I too held given that this incident was comparatively worse than the 2016 revolt.

As the fire raged, the Joint Services battling the resultant effects, and engagement with persons within the crowd, it was hard not to question why in our society there seems to be a penchant for making the same mistakes, over and over again. In March 2016, the prison was set afire and it is not for want of reports from commissions of inquiry or recommendations by prison management the society is deprived of. In fact, we have everything written and more needed to act, but in the absence of political will, vision, prioritising and commitment the nation will suffer.

July 9 was an accident waiting to happen. In 2016, President Granger made similar acknowledgement, after the inferno that left 17 dead and several injured. If this government knows 2016 was an accident waiting to happen, it must ask itself why it allowed the inevitable to be repeated in 2017. Accidents are caused and in order to prevent them, systems must be put in place to ensure this.

Government cannot hide behind the absence of resources to implement recommendations to bring about corrective actions. Off the top, the over $1. 5 billion wasted in building the un-necessary D’Urban Park and fortress-like-fence around the Office of the President Complex could have been channelled towards there. Minister of State Joe Harmon’s view that this monstrosity is to prevent a repeat of what he thinks was an invasion of the complex in 2002, an incident more politicised than properly rationalised, those whom the State have deemed deserving to be in protective custody, resources are being denied.

The PPP/C leadership has come out of the woodwork, like swarming, biting ants, to condemn and lay blame, but has no moral authority to such rectitude given that successive administrations presided over escalating prison-overcrowding, ignoring crucial recommendations for reform, and played a major role in setting back the prison and judicial systems.

It was under the PPP/C we have had the February 2002 prison break, which was followed by execution-style killings, where over 400 young men lost their lives, the Joint Services emasculated, phantom squads created and roamed freely with government support; former USA fugitive and convicted drug lord Roger Khan boasted of his role in the state security structure. Instead of implementing recommendations of the Justice Cecil Kennard Commission of Inquiry, that administration formed a parallel police force to carry out its junta acts, playing to racial fears, divisive politics, and running roughshod over the people.

The PPP/C could not find the necessary resources to bring the system into compliance with universally acceptable standards. Its response was to restrict traffic within the prison vicinity, as a method of increasing security, which was admittance that a crisis existed. Tens of millions of taxpayers’ money was found to give ministers to fix their teeth and take care of other medical expenses, US$15.4 million was wasted in the Makeshwar Fip Motilall cow-running scheme to build an access road for the hydro project, and so forth.

On this incident, the PPP/C leadership must sit it out, for it has no moral authority to speak much less condemn, unless it is to say we too have screwed up and let’s together work to fix the mess we have helped to create. There must not be a repeat of 9th July and pressure must be brought to bear on government, including the opposition, to ensure systems are put in place to implement the several recommendations of the various commissions of inquiry.