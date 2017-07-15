Another sad lesson from speeding

— relatives say Linden trio gone too soon

COMMANDER of ‘E’ Division, Senior Superintendent Fazil Karimbaskh has said that speeding was the main cause of death in the accident that claimed the lives of three

Lindeners in the vicinity of Silver Hill, Soesdyke/Linden Highway on Friday.

Speaking to the Guyana Chronicle, Karimbaskh expressed worry at the number of fatal accidents this year on the highway as a result of over speeding.

The latest of these claimed the lives of Melroy Rose, 30, called Foulie, a Bosai employee and mechanic of 64 Block 22 Wismar; Vallan Bowen, 60, of 29 Fair’s Rust, Mackenzie, Linden; and Keston Bollers, 21, of Kara Kara Linden.

Keston Bollers died on the spot, while Vallan Bowen was pronounced dead on arrival at the Linden Hospital Complex. Melroy Rose died while receiving treatment at the same hospital.

The other two persons who were occupants of motor car PHH 9398 are driver of the motor car, Rayon Wilson, 32, who was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital in a stable condition.

Wilson is a Police Corporal who was reportedly transporting passengers in the motor car when the incident occurred. Junior Hudson, 29, was also injured and his condition has also been listed as stable. He is a resident of 22 Industrial Area, Linden.

According to reports, Wilson was driving at a fast pace when he collided with parked heavy-duty truck GPP 2993. Driver of the truck, Ray Stephens, 32, is currently in police custody at the Mackenzie Police Station assisting with the investigation.

He told traffic ranks that the truck had developed a mechanical problem which he was looking into while lying under its front. It was then that he felt the impact at the back of it and upon checking, he noticed the motor car completely foiled to the bottom, with the occupants trapped inside.

Stephens along with public- spirited persons tried to free them from the mangled car.

The Linden community was plunged into mourning when news broke of another accident. Family members of the deceased have also expressed shock at the untimely death of their loved ones, whose return from the city they were awaiting.

Daughter of Vallan Bowen, Cari Bowen, told the Guyana Chronicle that her father had travelled to Georgetown on business and was returning home when he met his demise.



PROVIDER

Despite being advanced in age, her father continued to provide for his family by logging at 16 miles Mabura.

“He was known for giving you a good laugh, giving you some good stories that would make you laugh so hard, a very jovial person, very hardworking,” the grieving daughter said, while trying to compose herself. Vallan Bowen leaves to mourn his wife, Clorene Bowen, daughter and three sons.

Meanwhile, relatives of Keston Bowen are trying to understand how the life of a young, vibrant 21-year-old, who was pursuing his diploma at the Guyana School of Agriculture was just snuffed out in a few seconds.

Keston was returning home to spend the weekend with relatives when the accident occurred. His cousin Dominique Cato said Keston will be missed for his loving and down-to-earth attitude. He leaves to mourn his parents and siblings. Fiancee of Melroy Rose, Roshanna Rodrigues, related that Rose had travelled to Georgetown to conduct business, while other relatives described him as a vibrant, outgoing figure. His employees described him as hardworking and dedicated.

SPEEDING

Commander Karimbaskh said for the past two months, more than 80 persons in the division have been prosecuted for speeding.

“The advice that I would like to give to drivers and motorists is to observe the five Cs and do not speed. They are not observing the speed limit on the highway and they are over speeding and this is one of major causes of accidents,” he said.

While the traffic ranks were somewhat able to clamp down on drinking and driving, there are other problems.

“Drinking and driving is to a low level, but the incident [sic] of speeding is very high, especially on the Soesdyke/ Linden Highway. Persons are bent on speeding and they are causing these accidents due to their recklessness. The division will continue to adopt the zero tolerance level and will prosecute speeding drivers; while evening patrols on the highway will be heightened, Commander Karimbaskh disclosed.

Residents of Linden are also worried about the many young, reckless, and inexperienced car drivers in the town and are calling for the highway to be lit, so as to improve for drivers in the night.