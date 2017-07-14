Williams cops silver in Boys 400m at World Youth Championships

A LATE surge in the final few metres pushed Guyana’s Daniel Williams to a new personal-best (PB) as he finished with silver in the Boys’ 400m of the IAAF World Youth Championships ongoing in Nairobi, Kenya.

The race was taken in a come-from-behind victory for Jamaica’s Antonio Watson, who also clocked a PB in the race, stopping the clock at 46.59 seconds. Williams was just milliseconds behind with a time of 46.72 seconds.

Running out of lane 2, Williams entered the home straight in third, with Jamaica’s Anthony Cox, and Brazil’s Bruno da Silva battling for an apparent lead. However, it all unravelled quickly for the duo.

As Williams closed in on the inside Turks and Caicos Colby Jennings and Watson were working them on the outside.

Cox continued to push hard, but da Silva all but gave up completely, evident in his sixth place finish, after he was overtaken by even Ethiopia’s Melkamu Assefa.

Cox and Jennings battled to a photo finish for third place, both recording 46.77 seconds, a PB for Jennings, to whom the third spot was eventually awarded.

The silver medal for Williams comes just after he had clocked his previous PB of 48.24 seconds just over a month ago at the South American Junior Championships, in Guyana.

Williams is one of two athletes representing Guyana at the Championships, the other being female jumper Chantoba Bright. The two athletes are being accompanied by their coach, Johnny Gravesande.

Bright will be in the Girls’ long jump tomorrow. The Upper Demerara athlete has also been experiencing a good season, peaking with a PB of 6.30m, also at the South American Juniors.