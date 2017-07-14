‘Smallie’ contacts NA prisoner

–police beef up security after alleged plan to aid her escape

CONVICTED Bartica Massacre felon Mark Royden Williams, called “Smallie” is alleged to have made telephone contact with his girlfriend, Kelly Ann Martin–a remand prisoner at the female penitentiary in New Amsterdam, Berbice.

Sources told the Guyana Chronicle that the female prisoner received telephone calls on two occasions since the infamous Camp Street jailbreak and fire last Sunday and it is believed that the caller was the wanted man. “Don’t tell no one where I am. I will get you out,” Williams reportedly told Kelly Martin, who was remanded after a smoke grenade and a quantity of marijuana were found at her home.

Following that raid, investigators learnt that the woman was planning to smuggle the contraband items into the Camp Street Prison for the mass killer.

Particulars of the charge alleged that the mother of two, on February 16, 2017 at ‘B’ Field Sophia, had a CS smoke grenade in her possession without being the holder of the relevant licence. Following the phone calls, security has been beefed up at the New Amsterdam Prison with an increase in members of ranks from the Guyana Police Force, the Prison Task Force and the Guyana Defence Force.

Martin was expected to make a court appearance at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court on Thursday but was further remanded by Magistrate Pernita Singh from within the New Amsterdam prison walls.

Sources said it is usual for a prisoner being held at the New Amsterdam Prison and having to travel to Georgetown to have their cases heard, to leave a day ahead of their court hearing. However, after it was suspected that the Camp Street escapees would try to aid Martin’s escape, a different approach had to be taken. Martin, 27, of Ram Singh Street, Sophia, Greater Georgetown, was previously charged with being in possession of a narcotic for the purpose of trafficking, but that case was dismissed.

On February 2, 2017, following a lengthy jury trial before Justice Roxanne George SC, Bartica Massacre felon, Mark Royden Williams called “Smallie” was sentenced to be hanged by the neck until death for the offence of murder.

The sentence was handed down to him after a 12-member jury found him guilty of several offences. After that verdict, Justice George had imposed the death penalty on Williams called ‘Durant’ and ‘Smallie’ for eight counts of murder. As it relates to the guilty verdicts for manslaughter, the judge explained that it was determined by the jury that Williams did not intend to kill or cause four of the victims actual bodily harm.

On February 17, 2008, at Bartica, he killed Lance Corporal Zaheer Zakir and Constables Shane Fredericks and Ron Osborne. Edwin Gilkes, Dexter Adrian, Irving Ferreira, Deonarine Singh, Ronald Gomes, Ashraf Khan, Abdool Yasseen, Errol Thomas, and Baldeo Singh were also killed in the massacre.