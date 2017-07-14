Santa Rosa beat Karaburi for zone final

SANTA Rosa were the dominant force on an exciting day of football in Moruca when the Digicel Schools Football tournament continued there yesterday.

Rahul Archer was the chief architect for the win over Karaburi, with a hat-trick while Deon Gomes added one to ensure that the Santa Rosa side kept their winning streak alive in the tournament.

After a quiet first-half with chances for both sides, the eventual winners finally put their first away through Archer who hit the target in the 55th minute.

Archer doubled in the 60th before Gomes added the team’s third in the 70th and Archer completed his third six minutes later.

Santa Rosa will now move on to play Mabaruma.