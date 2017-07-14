Rowley claims CARICOM mulling legal challenge of WICB stewardship

TRINIDAD and Tobago Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley claims CARICOM could bring a legal challenge to Cricket West Indies’ (CWI) longstanding stewardship of the game in the Caribbean.

The Caribbean leadership bodies have been at sharp odds since the West Indies team controversially pulled out of a 2014 tour of India, causing several regional leaders to question the efficiency and effectiveness of the cricket body. A subsequent independent review panel commissioned by CARICOM recommended the dissolution of the board, calling it “antiquated”, “obsolete” and “anachronistic”. The CWI, however, rejected the proposal after informing CARICOM that they were a private body. Rowley claims members of the body are ready to test the premise.

“The CARICOM Secretariat was told by the CARICOM leaders, ‘go and get legal advice on this very fundamental point: where did West Indies Cricket Board or whoever it is get this asset called West Indies Cricket Inc and who really owns West Indies cricket’,” Rowley said.

“And until we are prepared to address that issue, what is going on now will continue and get worse and worse until what I predicted (West Indies’ relegation into a Division Two) is likely to happen.” He continued: “We got a legal view.

“The Secretariat indicated that one of our Trinidad lawyers gave a legal opinion that there is an arguable case that West Indies Cricket is a public good and therefore there is a role for the region’s leadership to get involved because the game is destroyed and that could be argued in any court of law.” (Sportsmax)