Prisoners attempt to set alight Lusignan Prison

-security beefed –up at East Coast Demerara facility

Prison officials have confirmed that prisoners attempted to light a fire the Lusignan Prison early Friday morning after reportedly accessing fuel from generator at the facility.

Police and fire fighters acted immediately and extinguish the fire around 2:00hrs on Friday. Prison officials told this newspaper that a round was discharged to simmer the situation and reports are a prisoner was grazed by the bullet.

The prisoners were upset at the flooded conditions of the walled area in which they are being housed. Security has since been increased at the prison and its environs.

On Friday morning relatives of the inmates expressed dissatisfaction at a move by the prison authorities to not self-support cards, which are usually given to them in order to take food and clothing for their confined relatives.

A relative of an inmate told the Guyana Chronicle that the security officials informed her

that self-support cards would not be issued until the situation quells.

Following the Camp Street Prison fire which destroyed most of the facility Sunday last, over 1000 prisoners were forced to join their Lusignan colleagues.

After spending a little less than a week in a pasture within the perimeter of the Lusignan Prison, the over 500 prisoners who are currently housed there will be shifted to another “walled area” with better facilities.

Security forces were able to confirm on Thursday that six Georgetown Prison escapees are still on the run, after a destructive fire demolished more than 50 percent of the facility on Sunday.

Public Security Minister said on Thursday at the media conference that two of the eight had been accounted for during an ongoing search at the Lusignan Prison – the holding area for the prisoners from Georgetown.