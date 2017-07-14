Police, Cops and Faith rep visit shot pensioner

-Suspected bandit involved in shootout to be charged soon

Representatives on the Guyana Police Force and Leader of the Cops and Faiths body recently visited a 63-year-old pensioner of Agricola, East Bank Demerara (EBD), who was accidentally shot during a shootout between police and a bandit on Tuesday.

Parmadai Parbattie called “Galo” a housewife of 124 Ceasar Street, Agricola, EBD was resting in her hammock when she was hit in the hip by a stray bullet. She is currently hospitalized at a city hospital.

Superintendent Anthony Vanderhyden, Assistant Superintendent Robinson, and Reverend Winston Assannah, Leader of the Cops and Faiths, spoke with the injured pensioner during the hospital visit.

Reverend Assannah offered words of comfort and prayed for her while Superintendent Vanderhyden assured her that investigations into the shooting incident are ongoing and the suspects are in custody.

Residents in Agricola had called on the Police Force to remind ranks of standard operational procedure (SOP) when operating in residential areas.

Parmaldai was shot in the aftermath of a robbery/murder that occurred when 32-year-old bus driver, Tedroy Neil James, was killed during a robbery at McDoom Public Road, lower East Bank.

A man attempted to rob all the passengers on the bus and James called “Six Head” of Suddie, Essequibo Coast who was en route to Georgetown from Parika at the time was shot by the bandit. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Police later arrested an armed suspect in Agricola after an exchange of gunfire.

The suspect, a Bagotstown, EBD resident, has reportedly admitted under questioning as being part of a three-man gang that killed the minibus driver. However, he denied being the shooter.

He is expected to faces charges soon.