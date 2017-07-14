Police constables lauded for their performances in essay competition

Three police constables were recognized in the Guyana Police Force Quarterly Essay Competition under the topic “My best experience in the Guyana Police Force thus far”.

Constable 22842 Eron McGarrel of the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters (CID HQ) emerged first place, followed by Constable 23882 David Prince of ‘A’ Division and Constable 21778 Dale Kewley of ‘E’ Division. These ranks will soon be recognized for their efforts by the Force.

The Public Relations Officer of the Guyana Police Force, Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan has implemented a number of initiatives to improve the image of the Force and which have received the blessings of the Force Administration. One of those initiatives, is to have a Quarterly Essay Competition, apart from the President’s Gold Medal Essay Competition which is done annually.

“The aim of the Quarterly Essay, is to generally allow members within the organization, an opportunity to develop their writing skill, which undoubtedly is a police problem, on a topic selected by the Public Relations Department,” Ramlakhan told the Guyana Chronicle.



The first, second and third place winners will be rewarded by the Force. The essays are marked by the Institute of Distance and Continuing Education (IDCE).

The historic First Quarterly Essay Competition which started in the second quarter of this year, has seen quite a remarkable participation. The topic was “My best experience in the Guyana Police Force thus far”.

Meanwhile, the second essay has begun with the topic being “My worst experience in the Guyana Police Force thus far”. It’s very encouraging to note that the participation is greater than the first essay. The due date for submission, is Monday July 17, 2017.

The Quarterly Essay Competition is only one of the many deliverables of the Public Relations Department.

The creation of six (6) WhatsApp Groups, production of fortnightly periodicals as well as the coordination of regular appearances of Divisional Commanders and their representatives on radio and television stations in their divisions, are just a few to mention.