Guyana Primer Softball Cup billed for October

… 3-day tournament dubbed ‘Prime Minister’s Cup’

DUBBED the ‘Prime Minister’s Cup’, the Guyana Primer Softball Cup is billed for October 27, 28 and 29, according to information received from the organising committee.

It was also revealed that the three-day tournament is being held in collaboration with the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL), the National Sports Commission (NSC) and the Department of Culture, Youth and Sport.

Aimed at attracting 16 teams, eight each in the Masters and All Stars categories, a member of the organising committee informed Chronicle Sport that the first 16 teams to register will participate in the tournament.

Players must be over the age of 45 in order to play in the Masters category, while the All Stars format is open to all ages.

It was also disclosed that at least two teams from the United States of America have already confirmed their participation.

The Over-45 category will make the champions $500 000 richer while in the All Stars category the winning team will collect $600 000.

The proposed venues are the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC), Everest Cricket Club, Gandhi Youth Organisation (GYO), Police and GNIC.

Teams registering for the Over-45 category must submit photo identification, preferably valid passports for every member of their 15-man squad.

Registration will be done through Samuel Kingston on 619-5103.

The official launch of the tournament is set for August 25.