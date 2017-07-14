GTT ‘DO More’ Tapeball tournament bowls off today

THE Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) will bowl off its inaugural Tapeball cricket competition today at the National Park tarmac from 10:00hrs.

The tournament will involve an unlimited number of teams, according to GTT, providing that teams had registered prior to last Thursday’s deadline. After today’s opening fixtures, matches will be played on July 16 (National Park), July 22 (Uitvlugt Community Centre ground) and the final on July 30 at the GCC ground.

$200 000 will be awarded to the winning team, while second-place and third-place will pocket $100000 and $50 000 respectively.

The seven-a-side tournament will be played on a ‘win or go home’ basis, until the top two sides remain. According to the rules of the tournament, matches will be played based on entry of teams to each zone or as assigned by the coordinators.

Exit from the competition may be the result of losing a match or disqualification. The rules also state that a batsman cannot be given out via lbw; all other forms of dismissal may apply, based on the decision of the umpire. Bowlers are allowed to bowl a maximum of two overs.

The tournament comes on the heels of GTT being named the Signature Sponsor of the Guyana Amazon Warriors for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament.

Justin Nedd, the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), in a recent interview with Chronicle Sport, had explained that while his entity had taken a ‘step back’ from its usual corporate support to sports and its development locally for the past three years, after some evaluation, GTT is ready to ‘Do More’.