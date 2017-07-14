Exxon opens business development centre

…Trotman urges company to expand relations beyond GT

AS American oil giant ExxonMobil opens its centre for Local Business Development, Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman has urged the company to expand its relationship with the local business sector beyond Georgetown.

Dubbed–The Centre–by Exxon, the facility which is located at the top floor of the Institute for Private Enterprise Development (IPED) building on South Road in the city, provides a space for local firms to learn about opportunities in the oil and gas industry, strengthen their competitiveness and prepare to supply the oil and gas industry with various services.

Funded by ExxonMobil and managed by DAI Global, the centre will provide business opportunities for local entities in the area of catering services, safety equipment, marine operations and warehousing. Over time the centre will evolve and will serve other sectors, such as the information communication technology (ICT), mining, forestry and agriculture.

Minister Trotman in brief remarks at the opening of the centre on Thursday, expressed appreciation to Exxon and its partners Esso Corporation and Hess for showing their commitment to the people and government of Guyana.

He noted the progress Exxon has made in the development of the petroleum sector here, noting that there is the hidden factor in the evolving industry, that being local content. This includes Guyanese business and services and the building of capacity by ensuring that there is training.

Trotman said that there are some who may be impatient regarding the development of the petroleum sector but he noted that the authorities are cautious as the sector evolves. “We are not in a sprint we are in a marathon and it’s going to last several decades,” he said.

He noted that locally, there is a large body of businesses and he called on Exxon to carry the venture beyond the confines of the building at South Road to other parts of the country. “So while you may have a storefront here it is important that you not confine yourself to this one location,” the Minister noted.

Exxon’s Country Manager, Rod Henson told the gathering that the centre represents a key and visible element of the company’s strategy to provide opportunities for Guyanese businesses to participate in the petroleum industry. Henson said that it is important for the entity to move forward and work with local talent.

The Centre will assist small and medium- sized businesses in the area of capacity building and competitiveness, Henson said, noting that local suppliers are critical to the long-term success of the industry.

DAI Global has been contracted by Exxon to manage the centre and develop a path to sustainability. The company will partner IPED, EMPRETEC and the Brain Street group in the venture.

“We want to thank our Guyanese contractors for building a networking and training facility that provides Guyanese businesses with a world-class space to interact with the oil and gas industry. The local content of the office is 100 percent Guyanese built and contracted,” noted Zachary Kaplan, Director of DAI’s Energy and Resources Group .

Local suppliers are important to the success of ExxonMobil’s operations in Guyana, as elsewhere. Through the centre, ExxonMobil will work with existing suppliers, potential new suppliers, and other stakeholders to develop local companies and encourage an increasingly competitive industrial base.

In addition to its skills development function, the centre aims to be a reliable and neutral source of information on technical standards, procurement opportunities, tendering processes, and project-specific matters. ExxonMobil, its contractors and subcontractors, the broader oil and gas industry, and the Government of Guyana will be able to utilise the centre to source local suppliers and services.