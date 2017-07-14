Elderly woman fished out of Happy Acres trench

THE body of 73-year-old Chandroutie Deonarine of Bushlot Village, West Coast Berbice was found floating in a trench at Montrose, East Coast Demerara (ECD) Thursday morning.

Reports are that about 01:00hr Wednesday morning, in a state of hallucination, she left her home for an unknown destination.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) revealed that she was not in the best of health and was staying at her daughter’s home at Happy Acre, ECD.

When the Guyana Chronicle visited the family home in Happy Acre, no one was there but neighbours said they saw the lady a few times and were not sure if she was in the best of health.

Police have indicated that the matter is under investigation and the body is at Lyken’s Funeral Parlour awaiting a post-mortem examination.