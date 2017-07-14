Development moving apace in Region Two

Dear Editor

DESPITE the numerous challenges, including regular black-outs at this stage, Region Two remains stable and on course to expand its growing potential in the areas of agriculture, tourism, entrepreneurship and cultural diversification.

Rice indeed remains the economic stimulator within the region and I was pleased to learn that despite the consistent, heavy rainfall previously, little damage was done to the rice industry. This was attributed to the Regional Administration’s prudent management of the sector, including having resources readily available on the ground to facilitate decisive action and prevent excess flooding. The heartening news that the Government has secured markets in Panama and Mexico are positive indicators that have propelled farmers in the region to increase their yields. Additionally, agricultural state officials are on the ground visiting homes to advise households on small-scale farming of cash crops that could generate further income and for families to become self-sufficient.

Such unprecedented developments have created an increasing level of dynamism and which is benefitting communities across the Essequibo Coast. Region Two can be viewed as a sumptuous paradise for its scenic beauty, including captivating lakes and resorts based at Mainstay, Capoey and Suddie. These are imminent tourist attractions that are depictions of natural beauty and splendour. I am also impressed with the glowing landscapes that are being developed in various parts of the region including in Anna Regina, Ex-Mouth and Cotton Field, which have transformed the social trajectory of those societies and which have been studiously undertaken by the Administration under the stewardship of the Regional Executive Officer, Mr. Rupert Hopkinson. These small but significant projects should be replicated in other villages too as a prerequisite towards sustaining social cohesion, family orientation and which can serve as positive channels to reduce stress and increase the level of participation and even relaxation.

These social instruments have certainly complemented the general nature of the people of Region Two, who are quite peaceful, sociable and hospitable. Such qualities are manifested daily by Essequibians who are considered as good Samaritans, regardless of their differing persuasions or political affiliations. As a sign of approval, entrepreneurs are investing in the local economy as more supermarkets are being established, thus increasing the competitive drive and more options for consumers; there are also constant infrastructural development with the provision of better drainage and irrigation, roads, access dams for farmers as well as residents receiving clean and treated water into their taps. The State through the Ministry of Public Telecommunication is now providing technological hubs in many parts of the region, whereby residents can now have access to free internet connection including in public offices and other institutions. These advancements have catapulted the aspirations of the people into enjoying a good life through the provision of better and transparent services. Our cultural chemistry is also thriving with the abundance of talented young people, who have been eager to express themselves at every given forum in the field of dances, songs and dramatic poetry. Essequibians are indeed proud to celebrate together whenever the opportunity arises and I have seen the joy in which this has occurred over the years. Such a harmonious atmosphere can only be strengthened therefore with the continued passion and commitment from the Government, local organs including the Administration, RDC, Community leaders, private sector, stakeholders and the people of Region Two.

Essequibo’s stability as a community is evident with the potential to forge ahead.

Regards

Elroy Stephney