Cars loaded for CMRC Round Two

THE cars and bikes for the second round of the Seaboard Marine Caribbean Motor Racing Championships (CMRC) 2017 were yesterday loaded onto containers at the John Fernandes Terminal on Mandela Avenue.

The vehicles, which will arrive in Trinidad and Tobago in just under two weeks are Azad Hassan’s Toyota AE-91, Rameez Mohammed’s Toyota Starlet and Honda Civic, and Team Mohamed’s Enterprise R6.

Meanwhile, the others who had signalled their intentions to make the trip pulled out at the last minute due to mechanical troubles.

According to the president of the club, Rameez Mohamed, the plan is to use what team they have in order to continue to fly the Golden Arrowhead high.

“Yes, a lot of the guys pulled out at the last minute due to mechanical and other issues, but I think that what we have here is a team good enough to fly the Golden Arrowhead,” Mohamed added.

“What I know is that these guys that loaded today (yesterday) are going to really give it their all, and show that they are a force to be reckoned with in the Caribbean. I think Bryce has really done well in Jamaica and we expect another good showing from him in Trinidad.”

Meanwhile, the Trinidad and Tobago Automotive Sporting Association (TTASA) has confirmed that plans are being put in place to accommodate the drivers and their respective machines for the July 28 – August 1 event in the Twin Island Republic.