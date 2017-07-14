Camp St riot was a well executed plan

Dear Editor,

CAMP Street prison killings not “an accident waiting to happen” but a nefarious, “Well Executed Plan.”

President David Granger, in remarks noted in the press on the most recent Camp Street prison riot and destruction by fire, has described the event as “…an accident waiting to happen.”

This extraordinary comment from a Head of State who, both in opposition and in government, has been a vociferous and insistent proponent for the holding of “Commissions of Inquiry” – the most recent of which is to inquire into the Guyana Police Force’s diligence or lack thereof, in pursuing investigations into an alleged plot on his life.

It apparently escapes the President’s attention or understanding that: the burning of the prison buildings simultaneously at more than four locations; the escape of the most dangerous capital prisoners with weapons (who should not have been housed there); the lack of securing timely or effective supporting response from the fire, police military services and from senior government functionaries – inclusive of ministers and the chaos, panic and confusion engendered as a result, could only have occurred because of the planned, coordinated and deliberate action of prison masterminds and could not be viewed or suggested as being accidental.

It is apt to note that the lack of any action on the recommendations of the previous “Commission of Inquiry” into the 2016 “Riot and Arson” at the same location, which resulted in the deaths of 18 prisoners, was emphasised by the dismal response and renewed loss of life and property during the recent event.

What we all need to admit, is that we seem to have an “accidental” President and government who are more concerned with personal comfort and silly grandeur, while pursing nebulous notions of governance – whenever they find the time to think about governing — and thereby, putting at grave risk public safety and security.

The President and ministers seem to be “asleep at the wheel” on this and many other issues and the despicable and crass attempt to blame the prison fiasco on sugar is the lowest blow imaginable in the circumstances. It goes without saying that the Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, has to go! But given his statement on “…an accident waiting to happen” all bets are off that President Granger will take the necessary action to do what is right to ensure the safety of all Guyanese.

Regards

Anjanie Seebarran