Buzzing this weekend

YOU can get your weekend started right by indulging all your obsessions on Friday night at the District Ultra Lounge, or stop by Tower Suites to drink some cold Coronas and win some cool prizes.

The National Hip Hop and Poetry Slam continues at 704, so head over if you have the time and show some of our local talent some love!

This Saturday, 704 Sports Bar is doing what it does best: Show sports! And this weekend’s buzz event is a boxing match between Robert Guerro and Omar Figueroa.

This weekend’s fashion event, on the other hand, will be Neilson Nurse’s annual fashion show, this year called “The Journey”.

And there’s also a pretty hyped-up athletics meet going down on the West Demerara.

Sunday has barbeque at the Ramada Princess Hotel, club night at Club Monaco and an early-morning special at 704!

TODAY

**Tower Suites wants to put a spin on things this Friday, promising to be a Friday like no other! Head on down to the Tower Suites Poolside as they introduce their new game, “Spin The Bottle, Corona Style”!

There’s going to be lots of prizes to be won, and all you have to do is purchase two Corona Bucket Specials, and you get an instant spin (maybe even 2)!

**District Ultra Lounge will be transformed into an atmosphere of desire, as Pulse Entertainment brings to you “Obession”!

Go out and let your thoughts and feelings dominate your mind as you party to the best music from DJ Ryan, DJ Anisah, and DJ Country Bouy! The party gets going from 20h00!

**Friday night in the sky! The National Hip Hop N’ Poetry Slam continues with the second preliminary night at 704 Sky Lounge!

**Latin Night with Desperados Tequila Beers Specials continues at The Vintage Wine & Cheese Lounge.

TOMORROW

**It’s going to be an evening of fashion par excellence as Reflections presents “The Journey” at the Theatre Guild!

See the return of one of Guyana’s signature fashion shows by Guyanese fashion designer Neilson Nurse!

**The Robert Guerro vs Omar Figueroa boxing match is showing at the 704 Sports Bar as you take in that sporty atmosphere! Robert Guerrero has been on a bad streak as of late. He will look to get back to his winning ways against the always dangerous Omar “Panterita” Figueroa Jr.

**The AP Invitational athletics meet, Guyana’s largest international meet, returns for it’s second edition this weekend at the National Track and Field Centre at Leonora! Come and see athletes from almost 20 different countries compete for almost $4M in prizes!

The hottest event of the day will see world champion Kim Collins take on Guyana’s best in the sizzling men’s 100m! Admission: $1000; VIP $5000.

SUNDAY

**BRIGHT AND EARLY! 704 Sports Bar is going to be open from 08h00 for the British Grand Prix!

Breakfast specials will be available for all guests! Ensure you come down early, as we will be serving from 08h00!

FREE ENTRY for all of our guests. Breakfast early bird tickets cost $2,700.

**Marvelous Sundays continue at Club Monaco! Ladies free ‘til 23h00! Admission: $1000.

**Bring your family for An Afternoon of Fun at the Ramada Georgetown Princess and enjoy their tenderized BBQ Lunch Buffet Special at the splendid poolside with relaxing music!