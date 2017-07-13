South Ruimveldt man gets bail on damage to property charge

A 25-year-old man of South Ruimveldt was on Wednesday placed on $25,000 bail after he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court charged with damage to property.

The allegation stated that on July 2, 2017 at Georgetown, Clive Clift unlawfully and maliciously damaged the car mirror of motor car PVV 2828 worth $62,000, property of Collin Hover.

Clift denied the allegation when it was read to him by city Magistrate, Fabayo Azore. The Police prosecutor did not object to bail.The facts of the matter were not stated,however, the prosecutor stated that the file is incomplete. The matter was adjourned until July 25.