Jagdeo shortlists 10 for GECOM

LEADER of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo on Wednesday disclosed that 10 persons have been shortlisted for the Chairmanship position at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), but one has already declined.

“We have just gotten about ten names that we have shortlisted from different organisations,” the Opposition Leader told reporters at his Church Street Office, while explaining that from 10, six persons would be nominated for the position.

However, one person has already declined. “One of the 10 already said to me ‘no! I don’t want to be subjected to public humiliation,’” Jagdeo claimed.

In moving the process forward, he said one on one interviews will be held with the remaining nine. This, he said, will be done over the course of the next “few days.” However, Jagdeo was unable to say when the list of nominees will be presented to President David Granger, stating that it is not a process that should be shortcut.

This is the third time the Opposition Leader is presenting a list of nominees for the Chairman’s position at GECOM to the President. The first two lists were considered by the President to be “unacceptable.” None of the persons from the previous lists has been included on this third list; however, it includes a mixture of persons some from the legal fraternity and others who call within the “fit and proper category.”

The second list comprised retired justices BS Roy and William Ramlal, attorneys Oneidge Walrond-Allicock, Nadia Sagar and Kashir Khan and businessman Gerry Gouveia. The first list comprised chartered accountant Christopher Ram, governance specialist Lawrence Lachmansingh, business executives Ramesh Dookhoo and Norman McLean, author Ryhaan Shah and historian, Professor James Rose.

President Granger had deemed both lists “unacceptable.” Back in March, the President had detailed the qualities that the nominees should have. “Among the requirements were, inter alia, that the individual must not be an activist of any form (gender, racial, religious, etc); that the person must have no political affiliation; and that the person should have the general characteristics of honesty, integrity, faithfulness, and diligence,” the President stated.

Jagdeo had submitted the second list to the President on May 2, after his first list of nominees was also rejected in January. Jagdeo reiterated that the President is bent on unilaterally selecting a person of his choice in violation of the letter and spirit of Article 161 (2) of the Constitution and the Carter Formula.

Meanwhile, there is an ongoing legal matter involving businessman Marcel Gaskin.

Through his Attorney, Glen Hanoman, Gaskin wants the High Court to declare whether the list of nominees to be submitted by the opposition leader must include a judge, a retired judge or a person qualified to be a judge. Jagdeo said whatever decision is made it will inevitably affect the process of choosing a nominee for the GECOM chairmanship.

Additionally, the Guyana Bar Association has expressed concern over the delayed in appointment of the chairman. “It is of paramount importance that this constitutional office be urgently filled, since the position has been vacant since November 2016,” the Bar Association noted in a press statement. The association added: “It is the considered view of that Bar Council that the power created by Article 161(2) of the Constitution to decide the selection or non-selection of a person for appointment is a public law power, subject to the standards applicable to judicial review of such power.” Further, the association acknowledged that the matter is before the Chief Justice for interpretation, but expressed optimism that the meeting between the Opposition Leader and the President will lead to a speedy resolution of the matter which is of urgent national importance.