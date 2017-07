Argentina Ambassador to Guyana, Luis Alberta Martino surprises President David Granger with a birthday cake at a reception Wednesday evening held at the Guyana Marriott to mark the 201st Anniversary of Argentina’s Declaration of Independence from Spain. In photo, the President Granger cuts the cake with the First Lady Sandra Granger as Ambassador Martino, Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo and Minister of State, Joseph Harmon look on. (Photo by Delano Williams)