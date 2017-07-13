Agricola pensioner hit by bullet hospitalised

— residents call on police to operate more professionally

A 63-year-old pensioner of Agricola, East Bank Demerara (EBD), who was accidenally shot during a shootout between police and a bandit on Tuesday, is hospitalised at a private medical facility in the City.

Residents in the area are calling on the Police Force to remind ranks of standard operational procedure when operating in residential areas.

The pensioner, Parmaldai called “Galo” is a housewife of 124 Ceasar Street, Agricola, EBD. She was resting in her hammock when she was hit in the buttocks by a stray bullet.

Parmaldai was shot in the aftermath of a robbery/murder that occurred when 32-year-old bus driver, Tedroy Neil James, was killed after a passenger stopped the bus on the McDoom Public Road, lower East Bank, where a man was sitting on the sidewalk. The man attempted to rob all the passengers.

The Route 32 (Georgetown/Parika) minibus driver, also called “Six Head” of Suddie, Essequibo Coast, was en route to Georgetown when he tried to save the passengers by driving off.

He was however shot by the bandit and later succumbed to his injuries.

Police later intercepted and arrested an armed suspect in Agricola after an exchange of gunfire.

Residents said the alleged bandit scaled the pensioner’s fence and police followed in hot pursuit amid rapid exchange of gunfire.

“When this woman get shot she was in the hammock bleeding out and none of the police gave her any attention or even acknowledged she was shot,” one eyewitness said.

Another resident explained that persons from a neighbouring house moved out and locked up their premises after the shootout because bullet holes were found on their building.

“Is about six policemen, some with big guns that started shooting crazily, they even search some homes and ransacked them, and a man cell phone even get thief after the ordeal. When they done, they pick up all the spent shells and went away,” the resident said.

Another resident noted that the police involved in the shooting were taken away from the scene in a separate vehicle.

“The police who do the shooting put his rifle in the vehicle and came back out with a hand gun. Persons can identify the police that shoot her,” another resident said.

Meanwhile, police in a press statement said acting on information, ranks went to 4th Street, Agricola at about 15:15hrs Tuesday and on arrival they were confronted by two armed male suspects.

One was in possession of a shotgun with its barrel sawn off and the other with a handgun.

“They opened fire on the lawmen who adapted tactical positions and returned fire. During the exchange, the suspect with the shotgun was injured. He was apprehended and the weapon retrieved; the other suspect managed to elude the ranks,” the press statement noted.

It also noted that Parmaldai called “Galo”, 63, of 124 Ceasar Street, Agricola, who was resting in a hammock next to where the shooting occurred, was grazed by a stray bullet.

Police said she was taken to the East Bank Demerara Public Hospital (Diamond) where she was treated and sent away.

However, her relatives took her to a private hospital where she was admitted.

“The Police Force wishes her a speedy recovery. The injured suspect is wanted for discharging of a loaded firearm at Grove, EBD, on July 5,2017,” the statement said, as it pointed out that investigations continue.

Meanwhile, James leaves to mourn his wife and two young children.

“He does stay in town to work bus so that he could get money to send back to his family in Suddie,” said one of his relatives.