$97M awarded in contracts under CIIP

THE Ministry of Communities has signed seven contracts to the tune of $97M under the Community Infrastructural Improvement Project (CIIP) for rehabilitation and construction of community facilities.

The CIIP focuses on projects fostering the green agenda, that is, creating green spaces and green pathways, among other things.

The works to be executed according to the contracts signed include construction of Belladrum Multipurpose Centre in the Mahaica/Berbice Region, awarded to R. Kissoon Contracting Services for the sum of $8,937,126; construction of Sanitary Block at Hosororo Community Ground, Barima/Waini Region by AAV Ragobeer General Construction at a cost of $7,419,962; construction of Tabatinga Approach Upper Takatu/Upper Essequibo Region by Kurt Cumberbatch Contracting Services for $10,810,250; construction of Hosororo Green Space, Mabaruma, Barima/Waini by Aruca Investments for $13,235,882; and construction of Golden Beach Boulevard, Bartica, Cuyuni/ Mazaruni by Ivor Allen for $40,874,295.

Apart from these, the Maria-Johanna Ground in Wakenaam, Essequibo Islands/ West Demerara Region will be rehabilitated by Khan Contracting and Transportation Services Inc. This project is valued at $12,434,202. The Arthurville Ground, Wakenaam, Essequibo Island/West Demerara Region will also be rehabilitated by Khan Contracting and Transportation Services Inc to the tune of $3,894,000.

Speaking at the signing ceremony held at the Ministry of Communities, Permanent Secretary, Emile McGarrell said the contractors are given between two to three months to complete their project.They also have a six-month retention period. McGarrell urged the contractors to complete the projects within the stipulated timeframe and to employ persons from within the community in which the projects are executed. Initially, nine projects were bidded for in February. However, several administrative errors arose and in May 2017, the ministry invited several small contractors to discuss their missteps in the tendering process after most of the previous bidders were found to be non-responsive. The two bids that were responded to prior to now were the upgrading of Paradise Playfield, Paradise Village, East Coast Demerara and the rehabilitation of Children's Playgrounds at Blairmont and ShieldstownThe group met with the permanent secretary and Procurement Manager, Michael Blackman. McGarrell urged the contractors to build their capacity to perform not only small contracts but much larger ones. However, he noted that the work must be of a very high standard and must be done accurately. He further implored the contractors to set their own standards and core values that would guide their company during the tendering process.During the tendering process, three contractors who have never worked on projects for the Ministry of Communities were given an opportunity to bid. According to a statement from the ministry, the process also resulted in more responsive bids and satisfied contractors who felt that they were given a fair chance to participate in the government procurement system. However, some of the contractors failed to submit a valid registration, National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) compliance while others did not complete the tender documents or failed to attach a signature to the bid declaration form. Other tenders were deemed non-responsive due to a failure to indicate whether they were engaged in litigation, whether they are involved in ongoing projects and for failing to provide a list of equipment.He explained the tender process and answered questions from all of the contractors. They were informed that the law requires the ministry to give notification of the responsiveness of each bid and they also have a right to request the reason for their lack of responsiveness.The permanent secretary stressed that there was no question as to the technical capabilities of the contractors but all the hiccups were avoidable and of an administrative nature.Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan (centre) with six of the seven contractors who were awarded contracts under the Community Infrastructural Improvement Project (CIIP)