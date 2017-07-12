Toshaos, CDC chairpersons urged to work together as regional conference commences

REGION One’s Regional Democratic Council (RDC) has commenced the region’s first Regional Toshaos and Community Development Council (CDC) Chairpersons Conference in Mabaruma.

The conference, which is being held under the theme, “fostering regional development through good governance, accountability and transparency,” will continue through July 14, 2017. Over the next four days, indigenous leaders will be making presentations and engaging in interactive sessions with heads of various government departments and ministries.

Managing-Director of Guyana Water Incorporated(GWI), Dr. Richard Van-West Charles, delivering the feature address, reminded the indigenous leaders that as head of their communities they are working for the development of the people. He noted that the communities must use the conference as a means of working together for the development of the town.

According to Dr. Van-West Charles, if the villages and communities do not develop and grow, the town and by extension the region will not progress. “We must see what development is doing for our young people… It must be sustainable; we cannot be back and forth. And that is why I hope at this conference you begin to connect and form a network so that we can see the impact of development.”

The conference is being deemed a catalyst for development in the region by Chairman of the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Joel Fredericks. Fredericks told the indigenous leaders that development brings changes and that they must learn to adapt to the changes. The NTC Chairman also pointed out that development is a process. The conference is one, Fredericks said, that will benefit everyone and that it should be used to deal with issues that will foster development.

“I want to say that having this conference is something good, it is a springboard coming up for the National Toshaos Conference from August 21 to 26; this is where we can capture some of the issues and find solutions for them” Fredericks stated.

Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley making brief remarks urged the indigenous leaders to discuss issues that will foster development within their communities. “I want to encourage you as well as we are gathered here, to bring to us the veritable issues that are affecting your communities. These four days are not to discuss and talk about the petty mole holes that we want to create mountains out of, but things that we can see substantial transformation through,” the regional chairman stated.

The managing-director also advised the indigenous leaders of the importance of looking for indicators of development in their communities when they assemble for another conference next year. Dr. Van-West Charles explained that, “when we come back next year to this conference, we celebrate the movement of progress. We have measures by which we say that communities have moved forward, they may not move forward in every area, you may move forward in some areas and that is good.”

(DPI)