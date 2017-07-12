Sir Leon Lessons win South Zone title in dramatic fashion

… advance to Digicel schools football quarter-final

IT was high drama at the Tucville Community Centre ground yesterday, when Sir Leon Lessons clawed their way from being down 1-0 late in their contest against Masters Academy, to clinch the Georgetown South Zone title in this year’s Digicel Schools Football Championship, winning 5-3 via penalty.

With the win, Sir Leon Lessons received $100 000, a new set of uniforms and have also booked a place in the tournament’s quarter-finals, set for July 25. Their opposition is not yet known.

Meanwhile, the level of play wasn’t anything to cheer about, as the two sides failed to properly put together solid combinations and run on goals.

Maybe, the wet outfield at the Tucville venue could be blamed, but for the supporters of the two sides, they were certainly entertained from the opening minute.

After several failed attempts, Masters Academy took the lead, which came off the cleats of Angel Smith in the 43rd minute.

The goal sent their supporters into frenzy and, given the way Sir Leon Lessons were attacking, a victory was in sight for Masters Academy.

Smith later had another opportunity at goal that could have put the game away and place Masters Academy in the quarter-final, but he seemed too anxious and his shot sent the ball over the crossbar.

But, as time ticked away, Masters Academy became untidy in the defence and in the 62nd minute, referee Maurice Skeete was in the perfect position to spot a handball in the penalty area and quickly pointed to the mark.

Tyrese Forde stepped up to the penalty spot to take the kick for Sir Leon Lessons, and the player made no mistake in tucking the ball nicely past the goalkeeper who had chosen the right side, but the ball was hit too hard and too high out of reach.

With the scores level at one, and time elapsing, the game was sent straight to penalty shootout as per tournament rules.

Sir Leon Lessons were flawless from the penalty spot, while Masters Academy missed their second kick and fell 5-3.

Last year, Sir Leon Lessons were booted from the tournament at the semi-finals stage, falling 2-1 to the Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (Multi).

One hundred and fifty schools, drawn from the ten administrative regions of Guyana, are vying for what is considered as the country’s ‘Holy Grail’ of schools football.

One million dollars will go the winning school for a project of their choice, while second through fourth will pocket $700 000, $400 000 and $350 000 respectively.