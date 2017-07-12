Privatise the prison system

-PSC urges government

THE Private Sector Commission (PSC) has recommended that government consider privatising the prison system here as well as review proposals for the establishment of a half-way house in the rehabilitation of prisoners.

These recommendations came in a statement issued by the business umbrella body as its first official reaction to Sunday’s riot at the Camp Street Prison. In addition, the PSC recommended that government immediately fast track the modification of the Mazaruni Prison; turn the Georgetown Prison to a prisoners-awaiting-trial only facility; ensure more civil society leaders are placed on prison-related boards; immediately look at working conditions for prison officers and push the judiciary harder to catch up on backlogs.

The PSC also offered its condolences to the family of Prison officer Odinga Wickham and encouraged all Guyanese to remember the injured prison staff and prisoners in our prayers and hope they have a speedy recovery. “We wish to thank the officers and ranks of the Guyana Prison Service who single- handedly and alone battled the raging inferno and revolting prisoners before reinforcements of police begin to arrive at the Georgetown Prisons. The ranks of the Guyana Fire Service also need to be commended for their brave efforts at fighting the raging inferno in the prison compound, while facing off violent attacks by the revolting prisoners. We thank the army and police for their successful efforts at the containment of what could have been a larger disaster in our country in terms of loss of life and serious threat to public safety and security,” the PSC said.

Meanwhile, the PSC said it has taken note of the reported events that led up to the fire at the Camp Street Prison and the resultant state of fear and apprehension that now exists in the society. “Over many years, the PSC and its affiliates have followed with disappointment the slow pace of addressing and implementing measures to mitigate the results of a slow court system, the mixing of remand and other prisoners with serious-crime prisoners and other causal factors that have placed us where we are with regard to prison management. We note that the deterioration of the prison system was not paid enough attention to by our political leaders, generally, over time. Efforts to speed up the decision- making of the judiciary were not enough, which has resulted in overcrowding, corruption and general decay of a once successful system,” the body noted in its statement.

Full disclosure

The PSC urged that government declare fully the identities of persons being granted bail and those being released in any way, together with histories and other information and also for the police to monitor wherever possible these persons. “We urge the authorities to publish the true and accurate count of prisoners held prior to the incident, the number transferred and the unaccounted prisoners.” According to the PSC, the lack of accurate official information has created much room for speculation and is fuelling fear in our society.

The body also noted with “awe” the statement by Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan that “when you are going to serve a five-year term…if you are of good behaviour, you can get some remission from me. I can give you as the minister and the authority.” The PSC said having sought legal advice is of the view that the minister is not empowered to do so and that this statement should be corrected.

CoI recommendations

On the issue of recommendations flowing from the Commission of Inquiry into last year’s riot that resulted in 17 inmates being burnt to death, the PSC said it is disappointed that most of the proposals were not implemented and monies allocated by the Ministry of Finance to the Ministry of Public Security remained unspent. “We urge Minister Ramjattan and his ministry and the Cabinet to do more…” The PSC said it is sure that the responsible minister is aware of what else should be done. “We need to get it done faster.

We urge the Government of Guyana to ensure that by the re-capturing of the dangerous prisoners that are on the loose, that the stability of our society is ensured. Simultaneously, we urge the citizens to report any and all suspicious incidents to the Guyana Police Force. The re-occurrences of Sunday must not be repeated. It could have been much worse. The PSC holds the Government of Guyana accountable and asks that top priority be given to the entire process of prison reform.”