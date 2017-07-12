Police identify three additional prison escapees

-Wanted Bulletins issued
Police have issued Wanted Bulletins for three additional prisoners who escaped from the Georgetown Prisons on Sunday.
The three are Desmond James, Cornelius Thomas and Cobena Stephens aka “OJ”. They are wanted by the police for questioning in relation to Murder and Escaping from Lawful Custody (Georgetown Prison).
Three other men have been identified by the police after they escaped from the prison during Sundays prison unrest. They have been identified as: Mark Royden Williams aka “Smallie” ; Uree Varswyck aka “Malcolm Gordon”; Stafrei Hopkinson Alexander.
Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Desmond James, Cornelius Thomas and Cobena Stephens aka OJ are asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 225-6411, 225-8196, 225-2227, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.
All information will be treated with the strictest confidence
The men’s particulars are as follows:
Name: Desmond James
Ethnic Origin: Amerindian
Age: 24 years
Last Known Address: HOTOQUAI CREEK, NORTH WEST DISTRICT
DATE OF OFFENCE: 2017/07/09
PLACE OF INCIDENT: GREORGETOWN PRISON, CAMP STREET
NAME: CORNELIUS THOMAS
DATE OF BIRTH: 1985/12/23
RACE: African
LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: LOT 36 GUYHOC GARDENS, G/TOWN AND TRINIDAD & TOBAGO
DATE OF OFFENCE: 2017/07/09
PLACE OF INCIDENT: GEORGETOWN PRISON, CAMP STREET
NAME: COBENA SEPHENS
ALIAS: OJ
DATE OF BIRTH: 1991/02/16
RACE: African
LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: LOT 82 GOPE STREET, MIDDLE WALK, BUXTON E.C.D
DATE OF OFFENCE: 2017/07/09
PLACE OF INCIDENT: GREORGETOWN PRISON, CAMP STREET