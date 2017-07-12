PMTC record 2-0 win over Vryman’s Erven Training Centre.

By Colin Bynoe

ARGUABLY the most entertaining and skilful game of this year’s Digicel Schools Nationwide Football, Region 6 leg was played on Tuesday at the Skeldon Back Centre ground,

The two teams Port Mourant Training Centre (PMTC) and Vryman’s Erven Training Centre showcased their determination and skill, making use of on-target passes and eye-catching goalkeeping.

For both teams, goalkeeping was outstanding. At the end of the 70 minutes’ regulation time Port Mourant Training Centre (PMTC) were the better team registering two well-executed goals.

The game commenced at 15:30hrs under clear skies at a frenetic pace, which continued throughout the 70 minutes.

PMTC received a golden opportunity in the 4th minute to score their first goal, as Vryman’s Erven committed a terrible defensive error in the 18-yard box resulting in a penalty kick for PMTC. The chance to score off the penalty was squandered as the ball landed straight in the goalkeeper’s lap, giving him an easy save.

Neil Hutson gave PMTC the lead in the 17th minute with a blast from the left of the 18-yard box into the back of the net, leaving the Vryman’s Erven goalkeeper visibly shocked.

PMTC pushed for their second goal and pierced the net, courtesy of Joleel Roberts, in the 21st minute. By halftime the score was 2-0.

A determined Vryman’s Erven Training Centre rekindled their strategy in the second half by replacing their first-half goalkeeper. As a result, this move brought some pride for Vryman’s Erven as they displayed more courage in the second half.

In the second half, multiple goal-scoring moments highlighted the skilful nature of the goalkeepers – leaping, diving and effortlessly saving goals. By the end of regulation time the score remained 2-0 in favour of the well-oiled PMTC.

The competition continues today with quarter-final action at the Skeldon Back Centre.

The first game starts at 13:30hrs. Siparuta Secondary will come up against Skeldon High and at 15:30hrs Corentyne Comprehensive confront JC. Chnadisingh Secondary.