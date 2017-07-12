Paul replaces Shimron Hetmyer in Guyana Amazon Warriors squad

THE Management of the Guyana Amazon Warriors has disclosed that West Indies Under-19 World Cup Champions player Keemo Paul has been selected as a replacement for Shimron Hetmyer ahead of this year’s Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Hetmyer, who was initially selected by the Guyana Amazon Warriors as the West Indies Youth Player will be on West Indies Senior Team duties and as such Paul has been chosen as his replacement.

Paul, who was Hetmyer’s deputy when the West Indies Under-19 team won the Youth World Cup in 2016, made his List A debut in January 2015, playing for the West Indies Under-19s in Trinidad and Tobago.

In March this year, the 19-year-old right-handed all-rounder’s First Class debut was overshadowed by injury at the Queen’s Park Oval but he came back with a tournament-winning six-wicket haul at Providence for the Guyana Jaguars.

Meanwhile, Operations Manager, Omar Khan, said, “We welcome Keemo to the Guyana Amazon Warriors team for this year’s CPL. He is a very talented and promising player with lots of potential and his all-round ability brings more value to our team. This is another way of giving young Guyana players opportunities to be part of the biggest party in sport, the CPL, and showcase their skills and talent to the world.”

The fifth edition of Hero Caribbean Premier League opens on August 4 in St. Lucia and the final is set for September 9 in Trinidad.

Guyana Amazon Warriors full squad: Martin Guptill, Rayad Emrit, Sohail Tanveer, Chadwick Walton, Christopher Lynn, Rashid Khan, Jason Mohammed, Steven Taylor, Veerasammy Permaul, Roshon Primus, Gajanand Singh, Assad Fudadin, Steven Jacobs, Keon Joseph, Steven Katwaroo, Keemo Paul and Muhammad Ali Khan.